Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover’ Concert Special

ABC will air Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert on May 17th. The one-hour special was announced on Good Morning America on Friday.

Swift’s new special will air after the season finale of American Idol that evening. It was filmed last September in Paris at the L’Olympia Theater. The following day, the concert will be available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

In support of her 2019 album Lover, Swift had already assembled a limited run of tour dates that have now all been postponed until 2021. Alongside festival appearances, Swift had planned on hosting two events called Lover Fest in Los Angeles and Boston. Both Lover Fest events were set to be two days long in each city. Prior to postponing, she had not revealed more information on either yet, including any potential openers or guests.

Swift’s new live special follows a new dust-up with former label Big Machine and Scooter Braun, the famed music manager who recently acquired Big Machine as well as the masters for Swift’s first six albums. Fans noticed a new recording titled Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008 had appeared on Swift’s streaming channels overnight, labeled with the release year 2017. Swift posted a response on Instagram, revealing that she had not authorized the release of the live album.