Taylor Swift Whips Up a Different Kind of ‘Lavender Haze’ on New Remix

Taylor Swift just wants to stay in the “Lavender Haze,” and now she has a choice between the original Midnights edition and the newly released remix with Felix Jaehn.

Swift originally penned the song with Zoë Kravitz and producers Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, and Sam Dew. Braxton Cook provided additional production. “Lavender Haze” is the opening track from Swift’s tenth studio album, kicking the record off with a yearning to remain right where she is.

“I happened upon the phrase “lavender haze” when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up, because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the 50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift shared on Instagram. “Like, if you were in a lavender haze, that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful. And I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there, and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

She added: “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just quote-unquote “public figures,” because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship, for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it, and so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

Swift recently unveiled the dreamy music video for “Lavender Haze,” which featured Laith Ashley as her love interest. The self-directed visual transports the singer from a haze-filled room to a cosmic aquarium as she glides through the honeymoon phase she dreamed up in her lyrics.