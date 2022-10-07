Taylor Swift Reveals Song Titles ‘Lavender Haze,’ ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ From ‘Midnights’ LP

As the clock strikes midnight, another song Taylor Swift song title arrives. Swift took to social media to share yet a few more track titles as she gets closer to the release of her highly anticipated 10th album Midnights.

This time on “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift drew the lottery ball for Track One, which will be titled “Lavender Haze” followed by one for Track Five, which is “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” It’s the first announcement of several more songs to come tonight, with Swift revealing, “Tonight we mayhem til the morning.”

With only two weeks until Midnights’ release day on Oct. 21, we’re now up to TK track titles that Swift has unveiled that make up the 13 tracks on the record. Earlier this week, she shared Track Nine, “Bejeweled” and Track 11, “Karma.” She also shared Track Three “Anti-Hero” while last month she revealed Track Two “Maroon” and Track Six “Midnight Rain.” She has also shared the names for the songs “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.”

Swifties have been buzzing for more information on the album since Swift announced Midnights at the VMAs at the end of August. Beyond the track titles, Swift — ever the merchandise and marketing expert — also teased a series of four vinyl pressings of Midnights that combine to make a clock design. Based on a “Making of Midnights” video she shared in September, it appears Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift on all of her albums since 1989, is returning for Midnights as well.