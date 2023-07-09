fbpixel
Last Kiss x 3

Taylor Swift Proves Third Time’s the Charm With ‘Last Kiss’ Performance

Fresh off dropping Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), singer humorously flubs and then delivers LP song in Kansas City
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performed “Last Kiss” as one of her surprise acoustic songs last night, July 8, during her second of two consecutive nights of her Eras tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. It was a fitting choice as she just released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Friday and the breakup song hails from the original LP culled in 2010.

Given it has been a long while since Swift dusted off that track for a live rendition, it’s understandable that she forgot the lyrics, having to start the song a couple of times. “Oh my God,” she exclaimed as she realized she had skipped over a few lines on the first try. “We have this rule on this tour where if I mess up a song then I have to play it again some other time on the tour, just so I can avenge myself.”

“I got too excited,” she added, asking for another chance. “Will you allow me the honor of starting over?” She then launched into the song again. She sang the first three lines impeccably, but then humorously questioned herself. “Oh my God… No. Those are the right lyrics,” she said, reciting the lyrics out loud.

“I swear I will not mess this up again!,” she laughed, along with the audience. “Oh my God, this one, I love this one, why am I doing this to this song?” Thankfully, the third time was the charm, and she delivered it flawlessly on the third try as fan footage showcased. She also debuted “Dorothea” live for the first time on Saturday.

Her Kansas City run included other surprises, which didn’t involve any memory lapse. On Friday, she premiered the video for Speak Now “From the Vault” song “I Can See You.” Directed and written by Swift, the visual stars Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash, all of whom joined her on stage Friday to debut the video.

