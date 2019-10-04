Taylor Swift Cries Over a Banana in ‘Fallon’ Clip

Taylor Swift got an unexpected surprise Thursday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when the host asked if she had recently gotten Lasik eye surgery. When Swift nodded yes, clearly dreading what was to come, Fallon revealed that he had obtained a home video from Swift’s mother of the pop star right after her surgery, loopy from painkillers, sporting huge goggles.

The clip shows Swift attempting to eat some bananas in the kitchen and stressing out over picking the wrong one. Later, her mother chastises her for trying to eat a banana in bed, to which Swift responds, “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.”

The video itself is kind of adorable, but Swift was so shocked by Fallon showing the clip on television that it’s all she could really talk about for the rest of their interview. “I’m sorry, I can’t think about anything else,” she said when Fallon tried to bring up her upcoming musical guest slot on Saturday Night Live. Swift referenced the #DrunkTaylor hashtag that made the rounds on Twitter after some photos of her at a party on “two-and-a-half mojitos” surfaced online.

“I go from zero to legitimately thinking I’m a wizard within two drinks,” she said.