See Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, BTS Honor Graduates on ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Special

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, BTS, Michelle and Barack Obama and many more will deliver commencement speeches and congratulations to graduates as part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.
The four-hour special will also feature appearances by artists like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Finneas, Katy Pery and Demi Lovato, actors like Seth Rogen, Chris Pine, Jack Black and John Mulaney, the cast of The Simpsons and Schitt’s Creek, Jimmy Kimmel, Condoleezza Rice and more. BTS will also close out the special with a performance.
“Dear Class of 2020″ is “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities,” YouTube said of the special, the latest to honor both college and high school seniors whose graduations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Check out the full “Dear Class of 2020” schedule below:
Block 1: 3pm EST/12pm PST (approximate timing)
Lizzo
Alicia Keys Message to Graduates
Justin Timberlake
The Simpsons
Liza Koshy
Shawn Mendes
President & Mrs. Obama Welcome
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
FINNEAS & Co.
Michelle Obama
Block 2: 4pm EST/1pm PST (approximate timing)
Missy Elliott
Mr. Kate
Jimmy Kimmel
AsapSCIENCE
Alicia Keys
BTS Commencement
Colin Jost
Mark Rober
Sundar Pichai
John Green
Schitt’s Creek
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sec. Condoleezza Rice
Block 3: 5:18pm EST/2:18pm PST (approximate timing)
Jennifer Lopez
Malala
The Try Guys
Maluma
Jack Black
Sec. Robert M. Gates
Chris Pine
Jackie Aina
Dude Perfect
Block 4: 6pm EST/3pm PST (approximate timing)
Billy Porter
John Mulaney
Demi Lovato
Nikkie De Jager
Prajakta Koli
Seth Rogen
Heath & Zane
Lady Gaga
Chloe X Halle
President Barack Obama
Katy Perry
Block 5: 7pm EST/4pm PST (approximate timing)
Megan Thee Stallion
CNCO
BTS Performance