See Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, BTS Honor Graduates on ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Special

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, BTS, Michelle and Barack Obama and many more will deliver commencement speeches and congratulations to graduates as part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

The four-hour special will also feature appearances by artists like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Finneas, Katy Pery and Demi Lovato, actors like Seth Rogen, Chris Pine, Jack Black and John Mulaney, the cast of The Simpsons and Schitt’s Creek, Jimmy Kimmel, Condoleezza Rice and more. BTS will also close out the special with a performance.

“Dear Class of 2020″ is “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities,” YouTube said of the special, the latest to honor both college and high school seniors whose graduations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the full “Dear Class of 2020” schedule below:

Block 1: 3pm EST/12pm PST (approximate timing)

Lizzo

Alicia Keys Message to Graduates

Justin Timberlake

The Simpsons

Liza Koshy

Shawn Mendes

President & Mrs. Obama Welcome

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

FINNEAS & Co.

Michelle Obama

Block 2: 4pm EST/1pm PST (approximate timing)

Missy Elliott

Mr. Kate

Jimmy Kimmel

AsapSCIENCE

Alicia Keys

BTS Commencement

Colin Jost

Mark Rober

Sundar Pichai

John Green

Schitt’s Creek

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Sec. Condoleezza Rice

Block 3: 5:18pm EST/2:18pm PST (approximate timing)

Jennifer Lopez

Malala

The Try Guys

Maluma

Jack Black

Sec. Robert M. Gates

Chris Pine

Jackie Aina

Dude Perfect

Block 4: 6pm EST/3pm PST (approximate timing)

Billy Porter

John Mulaney

Demi Lovato

Nikkie De Jager

Prajakta Koli

Seth Rogen

Heath & Zane

Lady Gaga

Chloe X Halle

President Barack Obama

Katy Perry

Block 5: 7pm EST/4pm PST (approximate timing)

Megan Thee Stallion

CNCO

BTS Performance