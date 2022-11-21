Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s Done ‘A Lot of Butt-Popping’ to Her Music at AMAs

Taylor Swift has been shakin’ her booty to Kim Petras’ music. During Sunday’s American Music Awards, the two pop stars crossed paths, and the “Anti-Hero” star shared with Petras her love for one of her songs.

“I love your song so much,” Swift said, without revealing which song. “I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that.”

Swift didn’t say which song she was dancing along to, but perhaps it’s safe to assume she was referring to “Unholy” with Sam Smith, which appeared in the Hot 100 Top 20 with Swift’s album Midnights. Or perhaps it was her breakthrough hit, “I Don’t Want It at All.” Maybe her 2018 smash, “Heart to Break?” Or perhaps she likes the XXX energy of her recent album, Slut Pop.

The feelings are mutual — Petras has long been a Swift fan. In her early days, Petras posted a cover of Red‘s “I Knew You Were Trouble” on her YouTube in 2013.

Petras made an appearance at the awards show paying homage to Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 AMAs dress. During the show, the German pop star presented the Favorite Pop Song award to Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” though he wasn’t in attendance.

During her presentation, Petras spoke about the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs the night prior.

“I can’t stop thinking about Colorado today. Gay clubs raised me basically and I can confidently say that no one loves pop music more than gay clubs,” she said. “My heart goes out to you. I love pop. I love pop music so much.” Trending Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener Chris Brown Win Booed at 2022 AMAs AOC Tells Boebert, ‘You Don’t Get to Thoughts and Prayers Your Way Out of’ LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

At the AMAs, Swift completely dominated, winning in the six categories she was nominated in, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

“I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say,” Swift said onstage. “I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care. So thank you, underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don’t know what to say.”