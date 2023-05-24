Taylor Swift Will Get Extra ‘Karma’ Points With Ice Spice Remix

Taylor Swift has expanded Midnights even more with a new remix of “Karma” featuring rising star Ice Spice. On Wednesday, the singer announced Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album, featuring a new version of “Snow on the Beach,” now with more Lana Del Rey as well as “Hits Different.” It will be released at midnight Friday.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift said on social media about Ice Spice. Along with the buzzy rapper’s appearance, she also noted that she and Del Rey re-entered the studio to add more Del Rey vocals to “Snow on the Beach.” The track “Hits Different” will also finally hit streaming services on Til Dawn, after previously only being available on deluxe CD versions of Midnights.

Swift will also release a Midnights vault track titled “You’re Losing Me,” but you can only hear it (for now) if you pick up the physical version of Midnights (Til Dawn) at her New Jersey shows this weekend.

Swift’s tenth studio album was released on October 21st, with the surprise, expanded Midnights (3am Edition) dropping mere hours later. 3am featured seven extra songs, most of which were produced by Aaron Dessner. Deluxe physical editions of Midnights included the song “Hits Different” as well as a strings remix of “You’re On Your Own, Kid” and a piano remix of “Sweet Nothing.”

The superstar is currently on her massive, stadiums-only Eras Tour. This weekend, she plays in Easter Rutherford, New Jersey, with openers Phoebe Bridgers and Owenn. Swift’s trek will wrap up in August. Recently, during a show in Nashville, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be out this July.