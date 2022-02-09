Taylor Swift, Julien Baker, Laura Jane Grace Contribute to ‘Portraits of Her’ Record Store Day Comp

Taylor Swift, Julien Baker, Laura Jane Grace, and more will appear on a special Record Store Day compilation, Portraits of Her, that will benefit We Are Moving the Needle, a nonprofit supporting female recording professionals, such as audio engineers and producers.

The 16-track limited release was spearheaded by Vans and Record Store Day, and will only be available at select independent record stores on RSD 2022, April 23. Other artists who shared songs for the LP include Bully, Banks, Alice Longyu Gao, Girl in Red, Julia Michaels, Joy Oladokun, Princess Nokia, Mariah the Scientist, Asiahn, K. Flay, Girl Ultra, Leyla Blue, and Boyish. The album’s cover art was designed by Sofia Enriquez.

A full tracklist for Portraits of Her hasn’t been released yet, but the Side A songs were visible on the center label in a promo photo of the LP. The tracks include Swift’s “The Man,” Michaels’ “That’s the Kind of Woman,” and Baker’s “Hardline.”

Emily Lazar, the Grammy-winning mastering engineer who also founded We Are Moving the Needle, said in a statement: “Women are an incredible asset to the music industry, yet they are underrepresented across the board, but particularly in recording. To close the vast gender gap in this industry, we must all work together to empower women on and off stage, behind the music, in the studio, and everywhere else in this business.”

Along with appearing on Portraits of Her, Swift will serve as the 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador. Along with dropping special RSD releases in the past, Swift also tried to help struggling independent stores at the start of the pandemic by sending them signed copies of her albums. She also covered three months of health care costs for the Nashville indie record store Grimey’s.