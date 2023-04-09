Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Reportedly Break Up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly ended their relationship after six years together, Entertainment Tonight first revealed. Sources also confirmed the split to People and Page Six.

The breakup apparently occurred a few weeks ago, was amicable, and “it was not dramatic,” according to ET. “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” ET was told. Swift is in the midst of her The Eras tour, which runs through the beginning of August, culminating in back-to-back shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 8-9.

(In what was perhaps foreshadowing to the news leak, Swift added the breakup song “The 1s” to The Eras Tour last weekend, marking the first time she’d altered the rigid part of the setlist.)

The news traveled fast and Swifties took to social media to discuss all the songs that have appeared to be inspired by the relationship, causing tracks such as “London Boy,” “Lavender Haze,” “Cornelia Street,” “Invisible String” and ones Swift and Alwyn cowrote (“Sweet Nothing”) among others to worldwide trend on Twitter.

Naturally “Taylor” trended as well, and others also made jokes about Pete Davidson making a move now that Swift is reportedly single, causing his name to trend as well.

The pair were not only a couple but also musical collaborators: Alwyn cowrote (under the name William Bowery) "Exile" and "Betty" from Folklore, and "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore" on Evermore. Alwyn also co-produced six songs from Folklore, earning him a Grammy when it won Album of the Year.

At press time, neither Swift nor Alwyn have commented on the breakup.

Though love might not be in the air anymore between Swift and Alwyn, a recent Swift concert became the setting for another couple’s declaration of love when they got married in the front row during Swift’s second show in Glendale, Arizona.