Taylor Swift Debunks ‘Woodvale’ Third Album Theory on ‘Kimmel’

Taylor Swift made a rare late-night appearance on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat about her new surprise album Evermore (the sequel to her surprise album Folklore, which also dropped this year), as well as recording the Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary and concert film with her collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon.

But first things first, Swift addressed a persistent rumor among her eagle-eyed fans: They allege that Swift is planning to drop a third quarantine album, Woodvale, based on finding the word hidden among some of the Folklore album art.

“This takes a bit of explanation,” she warned. “I tend to be sort of annoyingly ‘secret agent’ about dropping clues and hints and easter eggs. It’s very annoying, but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever. And then sometimes I take it too far, and I make a mistake.”

Swift went on to explain that back when she was making Folklore, she used the working title Woodvale among her team, partially as a way to keep the project a secret. Woodvale had the same number of letters as Folklore, and so Swift was able to use it for album art mockups before deciding that she didn’t want a title on the LP cover.

“And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them,” she concluded sheepishly.

In her interview with Kimmel, Swift also discussed her excitement about turning 31, making the documentary at Long Pond, and the origins behind her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s pseudonym, William Bowery, which he used on the songs he co-wrote for Folklore and Evermore.