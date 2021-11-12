Taylor Swift Paints Late-Night Shows ‘Red’ on Re-Recorded Release Night

Taylor Swift geared up to paint the town Red for her re-recorded Taylor’s Version drop at midnight on Thursday with a couple of late-night appearances.

Her first stop was as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The audience was made up entirely of veterans in honor of Veterans Day, Fallon announced at the top of the show. Swift joined Fallon to play a round of “Box of Lies.” The game featured nine boxes with objects in it. They each then took turns describing what was in the box, and could either lie about it or tell the truth, and then had to decide if the other was telling the truth. Turns out they are both good at fibbing.

After the game, they addressed her re-recording of Red. She mentioned that guests on the new rendition include Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. Swift added she was most excited about “All Too Well.” She said she was around 21 when she wrote the song and that she was in a bad place at the time. It was an ad-lib that turned into a song. She revealed the new album includes the original lyrics from that moment.

Following the record’s release at midnight on Thursday, she also hit Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she discussed her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live and the re-recording of her catalog, and reflected on Red.

Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 classic, features 30 songs including a new 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” On Friday, a short film for the track Swift directed and stars in alongside Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, arrives. On Saturday, she will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which marks her fifth appearance on the show.