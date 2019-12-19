 See Taylor Swift, 'Cats' Costars Perform 'Memory' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
See Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, ‘Cats’ Costars Perform ‘Memory’ With Makeshift Instruments

Jason Derulo, James Corden, Francesca Hayward join in for Tonight Show appearance

Taylor Swift joined her Cats costars Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward to perform a special rendition of the Cats classic “Memory” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Backed by the Roots and with host Fallon accompanying the group to sing and perform, the Cats castmates and the Tonight Show crew convened in an ornate ballroom to deliver a twist on the show’s “Classroom Instruments” segment. For their instruments, the group scavenged items found in an alley, which included trash can lids, tune fish cans, empty bottles, paint cans and other items.

In the film, Hudson sings the ballad, but for their Tonight Show stint, each of the costars took a turn front-and-center. Hudson closed out the song, with the rest of the group joining in to harmonize the final lines.

The Tom Hooper-directed movie, for which the actors all attended “Cat School” for their roles, hits theaters on Friday.

