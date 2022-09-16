Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Midnights,’ Confirms Jack Antonoff Helped Make It

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is less than a month away from its release. After secretly working on the project for months, the singer gave an inside look at the process of making studio album Number 10 with a video. In it, she also revealed that frequent collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff is helping her with this project.

“The making of Midnights,” she captioned the video, backed by the sound of Niceboy Ed’s “Life You Lead.” (It’s unclear who the artist is in the clip, since this song is the only track they’ve released. Some fans think it’s one of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s friends. While others theorize it’s Alwyn himself. Regardless, Ed shared the post on his Instagram story with a simple “😊.”)

The clips show Swift lounging with her cats, walking through the snow, playing piano, recording vocals, looking at prototypes for her vinyls, and sharing a laugh with Antonoff, who has produced several of her recent albums, including some of Evermore, much of Folklore with the National’s Aaron Dessner, and nearly all of Lover.

The video follows a TikTok Swift posted last night, revealing that the album artwork for the four different-colored pressings — mahogany, jade green, blood moon, and moonstone blue — of her LP’s vinyl form a clock. (There’s a fifth pressing that’s lavender-colored and contains three extra songs, which is being sold at Target.)

“What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock,” she said. “It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

In the video, all four of the vinyl editions are arranged in a square on the wall with a placeholder resembling clock hands in the center. The records are placed on a holding shelf, with each featuring a single word from the album’s tagline: Meet Me at Midnight.

Swift announced that Midnights was coming during the 2022 MTV VMAs. She also shared a statement shortly after.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote in a statement. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”