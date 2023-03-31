Taylor Swift Is Getting a Street Renamed After Her in Arlington, Texas

Another stop on the Eras Tour, another ceremonial civic gesture honoring Taylor Swift: Arlington, Texas, has temporarily renamed a street near the AT&T Stadium — where Swift will perform this weekend — “Taylor Swift Way.”

The city (located outside Dallas) announced the news Thursday with a characteristically goofy statement stuffed with Swift-centric wordplay, like: “Arlington is ‘Enchanted’ to welcome Taylor Swift back to AT&T Stadium…” and, “‘Long Story Short,’ Arlington knows the tens of thousands of fans heading to the Entertainment District this weekend will have ‘The Best Day’ ever while attending The Eras Tour in The American Dream City.”

For those attending the show, “Taylor Swift Way” will temporarily take the place of Random Mill Road, with the street sign located at the corner of Collins Street. Along with the honorary street naming, Arlington plans to light up its four-story steel sculptures in front of city hall red (duh) from March 31 through April 2, and Mayor Jim Ross will present Swift with a key to the city.

But arguably, the best tribute the city has come up with is a pet adoption special through Arlington Animal Services “honoring the famous cat-mom.” Trending Fox News Panics Over Trump Indictment 'Lady Justice Grabbed Trump by the P-ssy': Late-Night Hosts React to Indictment News Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black' Trump Rages at 'Thugs' Who 'INDICATED' Him

Arlington’s bounty of Swift tributes follows similar gestures in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas, the other two stops on the Eras tour so far. Arlington even acknowledged these in its most pun-packed paragraph: “Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its ‘Reputation’ as one of Swift’s biggest fans. We don’t have any ‘Bad Blood’ with Las Vegas, which recently lit its Gateway Arches in colors that correspond with Swift’s various musical eras, but never in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ would we go so far as to ‘Change’ Arlington’s name as our friends in Glendale, Arizona, did when it rebranded as Swift City.”

After her three shows in Arlington this weekend, March 31 through April 2, Swift will head to Tampa, Florida, for another trio of gigs, April 13 through 15. The Eras Tour will continue throughout the summer, wrapping with five nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9.