Taylor Swift Resumes Eras Tour With ‘Speak Now’ and Break Up Easter Egg Hunt

Swifties still waiting for an official statement directly from Taylor Swift confirming her split from actor Joe Alwyn would be best directed to read the room. Resuming the Eras tour in Tampa, Florida, with her first concert back since the news broke over Easter weekend, Swift caught up with the festivities with some egg hunts of her own.

During a transitional segment of the show, when Swift’s Ed Sheeran collaboration “Everything Has Changed” would normally pour out of the stadium speakers, the crowd was instead met with “Holy Ground,” an introspective breakup song from Red.

“The song ‘Holy Ground’ was a song that I wrote about the feeling I got after years had gone by and I finally appreciated a past relationship for what it was, rather than being bitter about what it didn’t end up being,” Swift explained on the album commentary when it was first released. When the break-up was first revealed by Entertainment Tonight, and later corroborated by People and Page Six, it was described as amicable and specifically “not dramatic,” according to ET. “The relationship had just run its course.”

While there were no major changes to the night’s performance setlist, a couple were made to Swift’s wardrobe. Now, there’s a moss-like green dress for the Folklore era and a champagne-colored gown for “Enchanted,” kind of like the shorter, tasseled dress of a similar color she wore while touring Speak Now. But the standout, if only for its symbolism and not its fashion, was the tiered yellow dress put on before performing “Speak Now” as the first surprise song of the night. The second was “Treacherous.”

"So I've been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently," Swift told the audience. "One of my albums has been on my mind a lot. I've been thinking about it, lots of thoughts going on in my brain about it, so I thought I might play the title track of that album." The costume choice seemingly referenced back to the same yellow dress she wore on the back cover of Speak Now, which is heavily rumored to be the next album getting the Taylor's Version re-recording treatment.

Swift dropped another, potentially innocuous hint during “Cardigan.” While singing, “I knew you’d linger like a tattoo kiss, I knew you’d haunt all of my what-ifs,” the singer winked directly into the camera, projecting her face to over 60,000 people — specifically when she sang the word “haunt,” which is more likely a reference to the Speak Now deep cut “Haunted” than it was to the lingering ghost of her relationship.

Even in a break up, it’s business as usual for Swift.