Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Hey Stephen’ Isn’t About Stephen Colbert

The singer does know a suspicious amount about the late night host’s life

Taylor Swift stopped by The Late Show to put some rumors about her song “Hey Stephen” to rest. The singer, who recently released Fearless: Taylor’s Version, spoke with host Stephen Colbert about the song, confirming that, unfortunately, it’s not about him.

“No, Stephen,” Swift said in response to Colbert questioning whether he inspired the tune. “I first recorded that song in 2008. I think I was like 18.” The denial then led into an extended bit between the pair where Swift unveiled tons of facts about Colbert and his life, with the singer noting, “I’m a big fan.”

Swift then revealed a mood board for “Hey Stephen,” which is covered in pictures of the late night host and little red hearts. “Don’t flatter yourself,” Swift denied again. “‘Hey Stephen’ is not about you anymore than my album 1989 is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scuzzi, an Italian restaurant in the River North area of Chicago. That, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza.”

While Swift refused to acknowledge that “Hey Stephen” might be about Colbert, she did admit the real source of inspiration for the song. “‘Hey Stephen’ is about Stephen King,” she said. “He’s amazing.”

Fearless: Taylor’s Version is a re-recorded take on Swift’s 2008 album. It features 27 tracks, including six “From the Vault” recordings which features Keith Urban and Maren Morris.

