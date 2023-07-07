Taylor Swift Goes Back to 2010 With Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams

Emo Swifties… our time has come. Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is finally out, with the hotly anticipated guest appearances from Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy on two respective (From the Vault) tracks.

Fall Out Boy makes an appearance on “Electric Touch,” a soaring song about new love. “All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life/Got a feeling your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life,” sings Swift in the chorus. For frontman Patrick Stump’s verse, he croons, “I’ve grown accustomed to sleeping alone/Still I know that all it takes is to get it right/Just one time.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ guest vocals on “Castles Crumbling” tell the story of falling from grace as she sings, “Once, I was the great hope for a dynasty/Crowds would hang on my words and they trusted me/Their faith was strong, but I pushed it too far/I held that grudge ’til it tore me apart.”

Swift has long histories with these emo titans. Her friendship with Williams goes back to this era, when the pair were both young, rising stars out of Nashville — though in very different music scenes. They were publicly supportive of each other, and Williams dropped by the Speak Now tour in 2011 to sing "That's What You Get" with Swift at the Nashville date. Later, the Paramore frontwoman made a cameo in the star-studded "Bad Blood" video. These days, the besties are on the road together. Paramore were the special guests for the Eras Tour opener in Glendale, Arizona and will soon join Swift across the UK and Europe.

Swift has made no secret of her longtime fandom of Fall Out Boy, specifically bassist and songwriter Pete Wentz’s lyricism. “I love Fall Out Boy so much,” she told Rolling Stone in 2019. “Their songwriting really influenced me, lyrically, maybe more than anyone else. They take a phrase and they twist it. ‘Loaded God complex/Cock it and pull it’? When I heard that, I was like, ‘I’m dreaming.'”

In 2013, she joined the band on stage for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She sang “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” alongside Patrick Stump.