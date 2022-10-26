Taylor Swift Notches People’s Choice Award Noms, Harry Styles Up for Music and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny were among the musicians to secure multiple nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Days after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights, Swift picked up nominations for Female Artist of 2022, Album of 2022, and Music Video of 2022 (for “Anti-Hero”). Bad Bunny, meanwhile, was nominated for seven awards, including Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 (for “Me Porto Bonito”), Album of 2022 (Un Verano Sin Ti), and Collaboration Song of 2022 (“Party” with Raw Alejandro).

Styles secured five nominations, mostly in music, though one for his budding acting career. He’s up for Male Artist of 2022, Album of 2022 (Harry’s House), and Song and Music Video for 2022 (“As It Was,” for both). Meanwhile, that wild Don’t Worry Darling press tour managed to net some awards season dividends, with both Styles and his co-star Florence Pugh (who clearly had a great time promoting the flick) both receiving nominations for Drama Movie Star of 2022.

Other notable nominees this year include Lizzo, who’s up for a handful of music prizes, as well as Competition Show of 2022 for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. BTS picked up nominations for Best Group, Music Video (“Yet to Come”), and Concert Tour; Beyoncé will compete for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 (“Break My Soul”), and Album of 2022 (Renaissance); and country star Luke Combs picked up a handful of nods in both the country-specific categories, as well as Album (Growin’ Up) and Male Artist of 2022.

Outside the music world, Top Gun: Maverick picked up a handful of movie nominations, with both Tom Cruise and Miles Teller vying for Male Movie Star of 2022. Jordan Peele’s Nope and its stars, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer also scored several nominations, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson picked up nominations for both his new superhero flick, Black Adam, as well as his TV show, Young Rock.

A full list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards is available on the show’s website, where voting for all categories is open starting today, Oct. 26. Fans will be allowed to vote 25 times a day per category until Nov. 9. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!, with Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson returning to host.