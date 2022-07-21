Taylor Swift Joins Haim for ‘Love Story,’ ‘Gasoline’ Mashup at O2 Arena

The squad reunited for a surprise performance when Taylor Swift popped in during Haim’s show at O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21.

The song collaborators and former tourmates —Haim opened for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015 — wowed fans with a mashup of their collaborative track “Gasoline” with Swift’s “Love Story.”

“I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that, too,” Swift said as the crowd cheered. “We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.” Judging from the fan footage, the crowd was more than up to the task.

Casual Taylor Swift cameo in the @HAIMtheband concert! pic.twitter.com/lvuI2KfLKX — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) July 21, 2022

While they surprised the crowd with their impromptu mashup, it’s not unusual for the musicians to be hanging out together. The Haim sisters —Este, Danielle, and Alana — and Swift have remained BFFs since their tour seven years ago, having celebrated birthdays, vacationed together, attended awards shows, and more numerous times since then.

The show was Haim’s final UK stop before they head stateside for dates that run through October. Earlier in the year, they released “Lost Track.”

Meanwhile, Swift dropped “Carolina” last month. The song was written for forthcoming movie, Where the Crawdads Sing. The film, out July 15, is an adaption of American author Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name.