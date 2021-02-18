Haim Release ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ Expanded Edition With Taylor Swift

Haim have released an expanded edition of their Grammy-nominated album Women in Music Pt. III, originally released last spring. The new edition includes a remix of the WIMPIII track “Gasoline” featuring Taylor Swift, and a remix of “3AM” featuring Thundercat.

Swift previously collaborated with Danielle and Este Haim on the song “No Body, No Crime,” from Swift’s December 2020 album Evermore. That same month, Haim dropped a Toro Y Moi remix of “3 AM.” In February 2020, the band made a cameo appearance in Thundercat’s music video for “Dragonball Durag.”

Haim are currently nominated in two categories for the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Women in Music Pt. III (making them the first all-female rock band to be nominated in that category) and Rock Performance for “The Steps.”

Last week, Swift released “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” the first single from her planned re-recordings of her first six albums. The new version of “Love Story” will be included on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2008 sophomore album that will feature six new songs that Swift had written around the time of the Fearless sessions. Although Swift has not officially given a release date for the album, she posted a written statement on Twitter that included a hidden message with capital letters, spelling out “April Ninth.” A representative for Swift later confirmed the release date to Rolling Stone.