Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves Exclusives Lead 2022 Record Store Day

Exclusive releases from Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, U2, Kacey Musgraves, and the Rolling Stones headline this year’s Record Store Day, invading independent shops nationwide on April 23.

Swift — who serves as this year’s Record Store Day Global Ambassador — has a pair of releases planned: In addition to her previously announced contribution to the limited edition Portraits of Her compilation, Swift will also press a seven-inch single of her song “The Lakes” backed by the original version of the Folklore bonus track.

Foo Fighters have planned a seven-inch single featuring “Re-Versions” of a pair of Medicine at Midnight tracks (“Making a Fire,” “Chasing Birds”) featuring contributions by Mark Ronson, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, the Dap Kings, and more. U2 will reissue their 1982 single “A Celebration” with a 40th-anniversary 12-inch reissue featuring an outtake and the B-side “Trash, Trampoline, and the Party Girl,” while Stevie Nicks will rerelease her Bella Donna with an additional LP featuring outtakes and B-sides.

On the classic rock front, among the more marquee releases are a 50-anniversary reissue of the Rolling Stones’ More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) that’s pressed on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, Lou Reed’s I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos, a four-LP version of the Doors’ L.A. Woman with outtakes from the 50th-anniversary reissue, David Bowie’s Toy and Brilliant Adventure EPs, and Patti Smith’s two-LP Curated by Record Store Day compilation.

Other exclusives include a picture disc version of Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, the first vinyl pressing of Childish Gambino’s 2014 Kauai EP, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Live Seeds two-LP documenting their 1992-93 tour, and the Replacements’ Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live).

Record Store Day also announced a secondary day of exclusives — June 18 — that will boast reissues of Pearl Jam’s Live on Two Legs, Prince’s The Gold Experience, Miles Davis’ What It Is: Montreal 7/7/83, and more.

Check out the complete list of Record Store Day exclusives at the event’s website.