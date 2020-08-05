 Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Breakdown on Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast - Rolling Stone
Go Track-by-Track Through Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ on Our New Podcast

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now features the ultimate breakdown of Taylor Swift’s surprise new album

Brian Hiatt

Taylor Swift

Folklore is a dramatic step forward for Taylor Swift, and the newest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes an in-depth, song-by-song look at the surprise album. Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt to explain why Swift’s collaboration with Aaron Dessner and other members of the National was less incongruous than it might seem, to delve into the complexities of her three interlocking songs about a high school romance (“meet me behind the mall!”), and much more. Spanos, meanwhile, makes a case for why one of the album’s best tracks, “Invisible String,” could actually be about the saga of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

