Go Track-by-Track Through Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ on Our New Podcast

Folklore is a dramatic step forward for Taylor Swift, and the newest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes an in-depth, song-by-song look at the surprise album. Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt to explain why Swift’s collaboration with Aaron Dessner and other members of the National was less incongruous than it might seem, to delve into the complexities of her three interlocking songs about a high school romance (“meet me behind the mall!”), and much more. Spanos, meanwhile, makes a case for why one of the album’s best tracks, “Invisible String,” could actually be about the saga of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

