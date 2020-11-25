Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’ Film

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Taylor Swift released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions to the Disney Plus streaming platform. The singer announced the documentary-concert film abruptly on Tuesday, posting a trailer that teased a behind-the-scenes look at her eighth album Folklore as well as intimate studio performances at Long Pond Studio, where the album was first recorded.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Swift and her producers and co-writers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff star in the film. The trailer highlights Swift singing “Cardigan” and “August” as she, Dessner and Antonoff hunker down in the studio.

“There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life,” she says. “If we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.” Calling the album one that allows feelings and is a “product of isolation,” she says that in the midst of a trying time, the LP served as a “flotation device,” for her, her fellow collaborators and beyond. “Everybody needed a good cry, as well as us,” she explains.

Folklore is currently up for five nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for “Cardigan”), Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Cardigan”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Exile” with Bon Iver), and Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift was also nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her song “Beautiful Ghosts,” featured in Cats.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift won the Artist of the Year trophy at the 2020 American Music Awards. In her pre-taped acceptance speech, Swift announced that she is currently in the middle of re-recording her older albums (Taylor Swift through Reputation), following a prolonged legal battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records over the ownership of her masters.