Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’ Film

Swift and her collaborations Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff open up about recording her eighth album, perform several tracks live in studio

By
Claire Shaffer
&
Althea Legaspi

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Taylor Swift released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions to the Disney Plus streaming platform. The singer announced the documentary-concert film abruptly on Tuesday, posting a trailer that teased a behind-the-scenes look at her eighth album Folklore as well as intimate studio performances at Long Pond Studio, where the album was first recorded.

Swift and her producers and co-writers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff star in the film. The trailer highlights Swift singing “Cardigan” and “August” as she, Dessner and Antonoff hunker down in the studio.

“There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life,” she says. “If we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.” Calling the album one that allows feelings and is a “product of isolation,” she says that in the midst of a trying time, the LP served as a “flotation device,” for her, her fellow collaborators and beyond. “Everybody needed a good cry, as well as us,” she explains.

Folklore is currently up for five nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for “Cardigan”), Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Cardigan”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Exile” with Bon Iver), and Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift was also nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her song “Beautiful Ghosts,” featured in Cats.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift won the Artist of the Year trophy at the 2020 American Music Awards. In her pre-taped acceptance speech, Swift announced that she is currently in the middle of re-recording her older albums (Taylor Swift through Reputation), following a prolonged legal battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records over the ownership of her masters.

