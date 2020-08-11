 Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Tops the RS 200 For A Second Week - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Tops the RS 200 For A Second Week

Brandy and Alanis Morissette see top 20 debuts, as Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ makes a comeback.

Taylor Swift Folklore

After seeing the biggest debut of 2020, Taylor Swift’s Folklore spends a second week atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 139,700 units the week of July 31st through August 6th. Unlike in Folklore‘s first week, when it saw over 600,000 album sales, most of its second-week units were driven by streams, with over 123 million on-demand audio streams last week.

Two former Number Ones — Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die — follow in second and third, respectively, while the soundtrack to Hamilton takes fourth, pulling in 69.1 million streams over a month after its Disney + debut. Lil Baby’s My Turn rounds out the top five with 44,800 units.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

After the debut of Black Is King on Disney +, Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift re-enters the top 20 more than a year after its debut at Number Three. The album takes Number 11 with 24,500 units, most of which came from streams. Both Brandy and Alanis Morissette return this week with their first albums in eight years. Brandy’s B7 bows at Number 10 with 25,200 units, while Morrissette’s Such Pretty Forks in the Road takes Number 15 with 21,700 units.

Other notable entries include Grateful Dead’s latest live album Dave’s Picks Volume 35 (Number 27); the debut albums of Dominic Fike (What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Number 37) and Shoreline Mafia (Mafia Bidness, Number 42); collaboration albums from Halsey’s (Collabs EP, Number 48) and contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin (Chris Tomlin & Friends, Number 52); hip-hop due City Morgue’s Toxic Boogaloo (Number 94); and reggaeton singer Yandel’s Quien Contra Mi 2 (Number 149).  Paul McCartney’s Flaming Pie, originally released in 1997, makes its debut after a deluxe reissue was released featuring bonus tracks and previously unreleased demos.

