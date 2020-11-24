 Taylor Swift Details Film 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' - Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Release New ‘Folklore’ Film, ‘The Long Pond Studio Sessions’

Musician will perform, discuss album with key collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, with a special appearance from Bon Iver

Jon Blistein

Taylor Swift will release a new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, November 25th on Disney+. Swift announced the new film a day before its release, November 24th, sharing a short trailer.

The film, which Swift directed, was filmed at Long Pond Studio, the Hudson Valley, New York, studio that’s home to the National and Aaron Dessner, Swift’s key collaborator on Folklore. Swift, Dessner, and the album’s other co-producer, Jack Antonoff, all gathered there this September to perform each song off Folklore and share the stories behind the songs on the album. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon will also make a special guest appearance, ostensibly to perform the duet, “Exile.”

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift says of Folklore in the trailer. In conversation with Dessner, she adds, “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us.”

The film marks the first time that Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff have performed Folklore together. The album was made during the Covid-19 pandemic, with all three sending tracks back and forth to complete the record while in lockdown.

 

In This Article: Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, The National

