RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Tops RS 200 For Third Straight Week

Taylor Swift’s Folklore takes Number One the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for a third straight week, topping the chart with 133,300 units during the week of August 7th through August 13th. After seeing the biggest debut on the RS 200 since Lover, Folklore moved 64,700 sales and 83 million on-demand audio streams in its third week.

Following Folklore at Numbers Two and Three are Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die took (98,800 units) and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (87,800 units). The biggest debut of the week went to Luke Bryan, whose seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, bows at Number Four with 61,800 units. The soundtrack to Hamilton rounds out the top five.

Top Albums The week of August 7, 2020 1 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 133.3K Album Sales 64.7K Song Sales 13.7K Song Streams 83M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile 2 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 98.8K Album Sales 27.6K Song Sales 8.5K Song Streams 99M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Hate the Other Side 3 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 87.8K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 12.5K Song Streams 111.1M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs Mood Swings For the Night The Woo 4 Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan NEW! Album Units 61.8K Album Sales 44.8K Song Sales 23.3K Song Streams 18.3M Record Label Capitol Nashville Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart Top Songs One Margarita Down To One Knockin' Boots 5 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 61.4K Album Sales 7.7K Song Sales 8.9K Song Streams 66.1M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 208 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied You'll Be Back

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Also making top 20 debuts are Glass Animals, whose third studio album, Dreamland, takes sixth; Memphis-born rapper NLE Choppa, whose debut studio album Top Shotta, bows at Number 12 and Portland rapper Aminé’s Limbo (Number 16). Outside the top 20, Lil Keed’s Trapped on Cleveland 3 , Popcaan’s Fixtape and Victoria Monet’s Jaguar, debut at Number 40, 95, and 151, respectively.

