 Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Tops RS 200 For Third Straight Week - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Tops RS 200 For Third Straight Week

After seeing the biggest RS 200 debut since ‘Lover,’ ‘Folklore’ moves 133,300 units in its third week.

Taylor Swift's eighth studio album, Folklore, has spent three weeks straight atop the RS 200

Beth Garrabrant*

Taylor Swift’s Folklore takes Number One the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for a third straight week, topping the chart with 133,300 units during the week of August 7th through August 13th. After seeing the biggest debut on the RS 200 since Lover, Folklore moved 64,700 sales and 83 million on-demand audio streams in its third week.

Following Folklore at Numbers Two and Three are Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die took (98,800 units) and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (87,800 units). The biggest debut of the week went to Luke Bryan, whose seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, bows at Number Four with 61,800 units. The soundtrack to Hamilton rounds out the top five.

Top Albums

The week of August 7, 2020
1

folklore

Taylor Swift
Album Units 133.3K
2

Legends Never Die

Juice Wrld
Album Units 98.8K
3

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 87.8K
4

Born Here Live Here Die Here

Luke Bryan
NEW!
Album Units 61.8K
5

Hamilton

Various Artists
Album Units 61.4K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Also making top 20 debuts are Glass Animals, whose third studio album, Dreamland, takes sixth; Memphis-born rapper NLE Choppa, whose debut studio album Top Shotta, bows at Number 12 and Portland rapper Aminé’s Limbo (Number 16). Outside the top 20, Lil Keed’s Trapped on Cleveland 3 , Popcaan’s Fixtape and Victoria Monet’s Jaguar, debut at Number 40, 95, and 151, respectively.

See the full Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart here.

In This Article: Luke Bryan, RS Charts, Taylor Swift

