RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s Reign Continues As ‘Folklore’ Spends Fourth Week Atop RS 200

Taylor Swift’s Folklore enjoys a fourth straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, pulling in 93,000 units during the week of August 14th through August 20th.

Swift’s eighth studio album saw more than 65 million streams in its fourth week on the chart and 38,100 sales. In July, Folklore saw the biggest debut on the RS 200 since Swift’s previous album, Lover, with 852,700 first-week units. Coming in second is Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (81,300 units), followed by Juice WRLD’s posthumous Legends Never Die (75,900 units). Memphis rapper Young Dolph sees the biggest debut of the week as his album Rich Slave takes fourth with 65,000 units. The soundtrack to Hamilton rounds out the top five.

Top Albums The week of August 14, 2020 1 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 93K Album Units 93K Album Sales 38.1K Song Sales 22.8K Song Streams 65.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Record Label Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 81.3K Album Units 81.3K Album Sales 1.8K Song Sales 9.1K Song Streams 103.5M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 75.9K Album Units 75.9K Album Sales 3.2K Song Sales 9.3K Song Streams 101.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs Come & Go Smile Wishing Well Top Songs Come & Go Smile Wishing Well Record Label Interscope 4 Rich Slave Young Dolph NEW! Album Units 65K Album Units 65K Album Sales 33.9K Song Sales 4.2K Song Streams 37.7M Record Label Paper Route Empire Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up To Be Honest No Sense Top Songs Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up To Be Honest No Sense Record Label Paper Route Empire 5 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 55.1K Album Units 55.1K Album Sales 5.8K Song Sales 7.3K Song Streams 60.9M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 209 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied You'll Be Back Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied You'll Be Back Record Label Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other notable debuts include country singer Kane Brown’s Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP (Number 14), Dave East’s latest mixtape, Karma 3 (Number 39), and Nigerian star Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall (Number 54). And 10 years after it was originally released, Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. debuts at Number 72 after a deluxe reissue was released.

