RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s Reign Continues As ‘Folklore’ Spends Fourth Week Atop RS 200

Taylor Swift’s Folklore enjoys a fourth straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, pulling in 93,000 units during the week of August 14th through August 20th.
Swift’s eighth studio album saw more than 65 million streams in its fourth week on the chart and 38,100 sales. In July, Folklore saw the biggest debut on the RS 200 since Swift’s previous album, Lover, with 852,700 first-week units. Coming in second is Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (81,300 units), followed by Juice WRLD’s posthumous Legends Never Die (75,900 units). Memphis rapper Young Dolph sees the biggest debut of the week as his album Rich Slave takes fourth with 65,000 units. The soundtrack to Hamilton rounds out the top five.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Other notable debuts include country singer Kane Brown’s Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP (Number 14), Dave East’s latest mixtape, Karma 3 (Number 39), and Nigerian star Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall (Number 54). And 10 years after it was originally released, Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. debuts at Number 72 after a deluxe reissue was released.
