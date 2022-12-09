Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote

Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote.

Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm of the All Too Well: The Short Film shoot; the 14-minute video went on to win Video of the Year at the VMAs, and is up for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammys, where the track itself was also nominated for Song of the Year. Trending Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Sued for Alleged Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl On Tour Bus Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party Aerosmith Cancel Remainder of Las Vegas Residency Due to Steven Tyler's Illness You Can See the Moment Seth Rogen Remembers Kanye West While Roasting Kim Kardashian for Missing a Gala

All Too Well: The Short Film also qualified for the Academy Awards’ best live action short category at the 2023 ceremony after it screened Nov. 2021 at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square.

“The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot,” Swift wrote Thursday on Instagram of directing the short film. “I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well.”