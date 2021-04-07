Taylor Swift Releases New ‘Fearless’ Vault Song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Taylor Swift has released “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” another “from the vault” song from her upcoming re-recording of Fearless.

The track boasts a classic Swift mix of country and pop with an added rock edge, while the lyrics find her navigating the tumult of a breakup with some clever wordplay. “Hello, Mr. Perfectly fine,” she sings on the hook, “How’s your heart after breaking mine?/Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby/Hello, Mr. casually cruel/Mr. everything revolves around you/I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye/And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.”

Like the other vault tracks, Swift wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” before or during the original Fearless recording sessions when she was between the ages of 16 and 18, and the song was newly recorded for Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Back in March, Swift released another vault song, “You All Over Me,” featuring backing vocals from Maren Morris. She eventually revealed the full tracklist for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and its vault songs, including two — “That’s When” and “We Were Happy” — that feature Keith Urban.

“I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on ‘That’s When’ and singing harmonies on ‘We Were Happy.’ I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly,” Swift tweeted. “I’m counting down the minutes ’til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Headfirst, Fearless.”

Swift is set to release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) this Friday.