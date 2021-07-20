Taylor Swift Not Submitting ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ for Grammys Consideration

Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her 2021 re-recording of her 2008 album, for consideration at the upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards, a representative for Republic Records stated on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” the representative told Billboard. “Fearless has already won four Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

Swift will be submitting her December 2020 album Evermore for consideration in all eligible categories, leaving the focus on her new record instead of potentially splitting the votes. The album, which was released five months after her Grammy-winning LP Folklore, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart and returned to Number One again in June following its vinyl release. It remains the top-selling vinyl album of the year, according to an MRC Data report.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first of six planned album re-recordings, announced after Scooter Braun’s 2019 purchase of Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, which holds the rights to the masters of her first six albums. Last year, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings sold the masters to Shamrock Holdings.