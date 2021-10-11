Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Rebounds To Number One on Strength of CDs

Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) takes Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for a second time, rising 98 positions after a limited release of autographed CDs, as well as a vinyl edition.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) first debuted atop the RS 200 in April, with the biggest sales week of 2021. Now, 26 weeks later, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sees the third-biggest sales week of 2021. (Evermore saw the second biggest week when a vinyl version was released at the end of May.)

All told, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) saw over 140,000 sales from October 1st through October 7th. It moved 77,000 CDs — the second biggest week of the year by CD sales, second only to Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’s first week. It also saw 67,000 vinyl sales, marking the second largest vinyl sales week in Alpha Data history, behind only Evermore.

Swift surpasses Pop Smoke for the most cumulative weeks in the Top Five, with 36. She also ties Post Malone as the artist with the most cumulative weeks in the Top 10, with 56, and extends her record as the artist with the most cumulative weeks at Number One.

Top Albums The week of October 1, 2021 1 Fearless (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift Album Units 210.9K Album Units 210.9K Album Sales 140.9K Song Sales 655 Song Streams 8.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 26 Top Songs Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor’s Version Love Story Taylor's Version You Belong With Me Taylor’s Version Top Songs Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor’s Version Love Story Taylor's Version You Belong With Me Taylor’s Version Record Label Republic Republic 2 Certified Lover Boy Drake Album Units 109.1K Album Units 109.1K Album Sales 760 Song Sales 7.9K Song Streams 136.9M Record Label Republic/Cash Money Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Way 2 Sexy Knife Talk Girls Want Girls Top Songs Way 2 Sexy Knife Talk Girls Want Girls Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Expensive Pain Meek Mill NEW! Album Units 88.4K Album Units 88.4K Album Sales 9.7K Song Sales 7.8K Song Streams 97M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Sharing Locations INTRO (HATE ON ME) HOT Top Songs Sharing Locations INTRO (HATE ON ME) HOT Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 Sincerely, Kentrell YoungBoy Never Broke Again Album Units 65.5K Album Units 65.5K Album Sales 595 Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 90.1M Record Label Never Broke Again Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs BAD MORNING Nevada NO WHERE Top Songs BAD MORNING Nevada NO WHERE Record Label Never Broke Again Records Never Broke Again Records 5 Love For Sale Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga NEW! Album Units 49.9K Album Units 49.9K Album Sales 36.9K Song Sales 2.1K Song Streams 2.8M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs I've Got You Under My Skin Love For Sale I Get A Kick Out Of You Top Songs I've Got You Under My Skin Love For Sale I Get A Kick Out Of You Record Label

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) knocks Drake’s Certified Lover Boy to Number Two, though Certified Lover Boy was the biggest-streaming album of the week, with over 136 million. Meek Mill scores the highest debut of the week with Expensive Pain at Number Three, with 97 million streams, marking a new career peak for Meek Mill. Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell takes fourth, while Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s Love For Sale debuts at Number Five. Love For Sale makes Lady Gaga’s second Top 10 album, and Tony Bennett’s RS 200 debut.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other big debuts on this week’s RS 200 include Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days at Number Eight, Farruko’s La 167 at Number 26 and Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid’s Trust Fund Babies at Number 35.

Elsewhere, as “Está Dañada” debuts on the RS 100, Ivan Cornejo makes his RS 200 debut at Number 168 with Alma Vacía. CKay also makes his debut, with Ckay the First — home to his breakout viral single “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” — at Number 193. And as “Love in the Dark” continues to gain popularity on streaming, Adele’s 25 reaches a new peak, rising to Number 69.

