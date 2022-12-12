Taylor Swift Got Ticketmaster to Release a Few More ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets

Some extremely lucky Taylor Swift fans are getting another opportunity to scoop up leftover tickets to the pop star’s “Eras Tour.”

On Monday, Dec. 12, Ticketmaster — which has faced intense scrutiny for the way it handled the massive demand for Swift tickets — sent emails to some folks who’d signed up for the “Verified Fan” presale but couldn’t get tickets on the first go.

The email read in part, “You have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets. We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

Based on the language, it doesn’t appear that those who received the email will be guaranteed tickets. Instead, they’ll have a limited “opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets.” The deadline to submit a request is Dec. 23, after which Ticketmaster will notify those who were successful.

Tickets for Swift’s “Eras Tour” — which will be her first trek since 2018 — went on sale on Nov. 15, starting with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which was set up to weed out scalpers and ensure actual fans got tickets. However, Ticketmaster appeared unprepared to handle the demand for the tour, as the website crashed and fans experienced hours-long waits for the chance to buy tickets. Ultimately, the demand was so high during the first two presales (including one for Capitol One cardholders) that Tickemaster announced it was canceling the general on-sale. Trending MTG: Bannon and I Would Have ‘Been Armed’ and ‘Won’ the Insurrection ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale: Sex, Lies, and a Hail of Bullets Theo James on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Twists and That Blond Kid ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 Golden Globe Nominees

In a statement shared on Instagram after the general on-sale was canceled, Swift hit back at Ticketmaster, saying the company “assured” her and her team that it would be able to meet demand. That came after Greg Maffei, chairman of Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, appeared to foist the blame for the debacle onto Swift’s own popularity.

While Ticketmaster eventually apologized to Swift and her fans, it’s still dealing with the fallout from the debacle. Various congressional leaders have criticized Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s alleged monopoly over, while it was also revealed that the Justice Department has been investigating whether Live Nation has abused its power as the dominant force in the live entertainment industry. Furthermore, a bunch of Swift fans have sued Live Nation for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.