Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Tops RS 200 for Second Straight Week

Taylor Swift’s Evermore spends a second week atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, pulling in 165,700 units during the week of December 18th through December 24th.
The album, Swift’s second Number One album of 2020, was able to hold off competition from Paul McCartney, whose 18th solo album McCartney III entered the chart at Number Two. A large majority of McCartney III‘s 111,000 units were driven by sales, but it only managed to pull in 3.6 on-demand audio streams — a fraction of Evermore‘s 76.6 million last week. Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By re-enters the chart at Number Three with the release of a deluxe reissue. Michael Buble’s holiday album Christmas and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas, home to “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” round out the top five. Christmas albums accounted for most of the remainder of the top 10, apart from Swift’s Folklore, which came in at Number Seven.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Lil Durk’s The Voice, which was released on December 24th, enters the chart at Number 45. Corta Venas, the latest album from breakout Regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado, enters the chart at Number 61, with over 25 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. last week. Otherwise, it was a pretty holiday-heavy RS 200, with entries like Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas (Number 136), Brett Eldredge’s Glow (Number 142) and the Home Alone soundtrack (Number 150).
