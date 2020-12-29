Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Tops RS 200 for Second Straight Week

Taylor Swift’s Evermore spends a second week atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, pulling in 165,700 units during the week of December 18th through December 24th.

The album, Swift’s second Number One album of 2020, was able to hold off competition from Paul McCartney, whose 18th solo album McCartney III entered the chart at Number Two. A large majority of McCartney III‘s 111,000 units were driven by sales, but it only managed to pull in 3.6 on-demand audio streams — a fraction of Evermore‘s 76.6 million last week. Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By re-enters the chart at Number Three with the release of a deluxe reissue. Michael Buble’s holiday album Christmas and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas, home to “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” round out the top five. Christmas albums accounted for most of the remainder of the top 10, apart from Swift’s Folklore, which came in at Number Seven.

Top Albums The week of December 18, 2020 1 evermore Taylor Swift Album Units 165.7K Album Units 165.7K Album Sales 102.5K Song Sales 10.6K Song Streams 76.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs willow champagne problems 'tis the damn season Top Songs willow champagne problems 'tis the damn season Record Label Republic 2 McCartney III Paul McCartney NEW! Album Units 111K Album Units 111K Album Sales 86K Song Sales 3.3K Song Streams 3.6M Record Label Capitol Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Find My Way Long Tailed Winter Bird Pretty Boys Top Songs Find My Way Long Tailed Winter Bird Pretty Boys Record Label Capitol 3 Music To Be Murdered By Eminem NEW! Album Units 97.6K Album Units 97.6K Album Sales 32.7K Song Sales 34.9K Song Streams 67M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 46 Top Songs Gnat Zeus Godzilla Top Songs Gnat Zeus Godzilla Record Label Interscope 4 Christmas Michael Bublé Album Units 81.7K Album Units 81.7K Album Sales 7.9K Song Sales 15.8K Song Streams 88.3M Record Label Reprise Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 59 Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Record Label Reprise Records 5 Merry Christmas Mariah Carey Album Units 70.4K Album Units 70.4K Album Sales 6.2K Song Sales 21.2K Song Streams 73.6M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 49 Top Songs All I Want for Christmas Is You Oh Santa! Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Top Songs All I Want for Christmas Is You Oh Santa! Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Record Label Columbia Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Lil Durk’s The Voice, which was released on December 24th, enters the chart at Number 45. Corta Venas, the latest album from breakout Regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado, enters the chart at Number 61, with over 25 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. last week. Otherwise, it was a pretty holiday-heavy RS 200, with entries like Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas (Number 136), Brett Eldredge’s Glow (Number 142) and the Home Alone soundtrack (Number 150).

