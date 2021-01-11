RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Enjoys Third Week Atop RS 200

Taylor Swift’s Evermore spent a third non-consecutive week atop in a notably slow week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart.
Swift’s ninth studio album, and her second surprise album of 2020, took Number One with just 53,800 units, marking the lowest total for a Number One album in the chart’s history. Pop Smoke’s Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon took Number Two, followed by Lil Durk’s sixth studio album The Voice at Number Three. The rest of the top 10 is populated by former chart toppers like Folklore (Number Four), Ariana Grande’s Positions (Number Five) and last week’s Number One, Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, which drops to Number Six.
Two albums from MF DOOM enter the chart after the news of his death at age 49. Madvillain’s acclaimed 2004 studio album Madvillainy takes 105 on the chart, while DOOM’s Mm..Food enters at Number 170.
See the full RS 200 here.