RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Enjoys Third Week Atop RS 200

Taylor Swift’s Evermore spent a third non-consecutive week atop in a notably slow week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart.

Swift’s ninth studio album, and her second surprise album of 2020, took Number One with just 53,800 units, marking the lowest total for a Number One album in the chart’s history. Pop Smoke’s Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon took Number Two, followed by Lil Durk’s sixth studio album The Voice at Number Three. The rest of the top 10 is populated by former chart toppers like Folklore (Number Four), Ariana Grande’s Positions (Number Five) and last week’s Number One, Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, which drops to Number Six.

Top Albums The week of January 1, 2021 1 evermore Taylor Swift Album Units 53.8K Album Units 53.8K Album Sales 11.9K Song Sales 17.2K Song Streams 48.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 45.8K Album Units 45.8K Album Sales 1.8K Song Sales 6.5K Song Streams 57.3M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 27 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 44.1K Album Units 44.1K Album Sales 313 Song Sales 2.2K Song Streams 57.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor Stay Down Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor Stay Down Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 35K Album Units 35K Album Sales 9.4K Song Sales 3.8K Song Streams 23.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 24 Top Songs exile cardigan the 1 Top Songs exile cardigan the 1 Record Label Republic Republic 5 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 34.4K Album Units 34.4K Album Sales 2.4K Song Sales 7.4K Song Streams 40.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two albums from MF DOOM enter the chart after the news of his death at age 49. Madvillain’s acclaimed 2004 studio album Madvillainy takes 105 on the chart, while DOOM’s Mm..Food enters at Number 170.

