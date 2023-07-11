Ticketmaster France Couldn’t Handle Taylor Swift Demand Either

At this point, Swifties have mastered navigating Ticketmaster. They know what time to log on to enter the waiting room before joining the queue, they know what device refreshes the fastest to increase their chances, and they know when and when not to refresh the page to buy tickets. But Swifties hoping to grab tickets to Taylor Swift’s four Eras tour shows in France weren’t prepared for Ticketmaster to halt the on-sale completely.

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

“The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold,” Ticketmaster France tweeted this morning at 11 a.m. local time when the sale was meant to begin. “We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

The on-sale scheduled for 1 p.m. for the Groupama Stadium show in Lyon was also paused. Just before sharing the announcement the account shared: “Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know.”

Swift recently added dates to the European leg of her ongoing tour, which has experienced unprecedented demand for tickets. Just days after sharing the initial dates, she added 14 more, including a fourth night in Paris and a second night in Lyon.

Certains d'entre vous peuvent rencontrer des problèmes avec le site ce matin – nous y travaillons et vous tiendrons au courant. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

The first on-sale for Eras tour was similarly chaotic, resulting in U.S. fans filing lawsuits against Ticketmaster for misleading fans, high service fees, and technical issues. There was no public on-sale for the tour as a result of the presale wiping out every available ticket, though many later popped up on resale sights at extreme markup rates.

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," Swift wrote in a statement at the time. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

Ticket sales are one of the few facets of her career she can’t call the shots with. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she continued in her note.

She closed it with a hopeful message to fans who didn’t get tickets, sharing: “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”