Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Are on Display in Costume Pop-Up at Country Music Hall of Fame

With Taylor Swift heading back to Nashville this weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating with a new pop-up exhibit anchored to the Eras Tour.

The exhibit, “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras,” will feature a collection of famous costumes Swift has worn over the course of her career. Each of the 10 outfits will correspond to Swift’s 10 albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut up to last year’s Midnights. The exhibit opens today, May 1, and will run through May 31.

Among the items featured in “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras” are the fur jacket and rhinestone-studded bikini Swift wore in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.” It also includes the famous circus ringmaster ensemble she wore when performing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards, and the multicolored fringe dress she wore during the first act of her Fearless tour in 2009.

Along with the “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras,” the Country Music Hall of Fame has also revamped its permanent Swift exhibit inside the Taylor Swift Education Center. The space features a few new pieces of ephemera that’ll be on display until 2024, including the outfit she wore in the “Bejeweled” video; the “Living Jewels” acoustic guitar she used to perform “Last Kiss” during her Speak Now tour and brought back for the “Anti-Hero” video; and the cap and gown Swift wore while accepting an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University in 2022.

This past weekend, Swift played trio of shows in Atlanta, and during the gig on Friday, April 28, she played the Evermore track “Coney Island” for the first time. Swift dedicated the song to the National as “Coney Island” was one of the songs she crafted with the band’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner; last Friday, the National also released their new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which features a collaboration with Swift, “The Alcott.”

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue through the summer, wrapping with five nights in Los Angeles in August — which means there’s still plenty of time to make “Cruel Summer” into the hit it always deserved to be.