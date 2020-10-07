Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift is voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on November 3rd. On Wednesday ahead of the vice presidential debate, V Magazine shared an article featuring the pop star, which appears in its Thought Leaders issue.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift told V Magazine. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she continued. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift, who was initially reticent about her political views early on in her career and was criticized for not publicly endorsing a candidate in the 2016 election, has been more outspoken in recent years. In 2018, she endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen’s Senate run in 2018; Bredesen ultimately lost to Republican Marsha Blackburn. In 2019, Swift donated $113,000 to a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group as well as penned a letter to Republican senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee to ask for his support in passing the Equality Act. She’s also recently campaigned to get young voters to register for the upcoming presidential election.

She opened up about her political awakening in a 2019 cover story with Rolling Stone. “Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won. We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected us.

“We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House. My first election was voting for him when he made it into office, and then voting to re-elect him,” she continued. “I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen. But I’m just focused on the 2020 election. I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder.”