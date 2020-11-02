 Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Get Out the Vote Before Election Day - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Get Out the Vote Before Election Day

Singer also re-endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on her 30th birthday at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift encouraged her American fans to vote in a new video posted to social media one day ahead of Election Day.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift encouraged her American fans to vote in a new video posted to social media, one day ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

“Hey, so we are all stressed out about this election — rightfully so, I feel you — but allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count,” the pop star in a self-recorded clip over an instrumental of her political anthem “Only the Young.” “So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting.” Her video was then followed by a “United” poster depicting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris.

Swift has been vocally critical of President Donald Trump and his administration over the past two years, after facing criticism for her silence on U.S. politics during the 2016 election. She officially endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign last month, telling V Magazine, “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.” She also allowed a super PAC fronted by California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell to use “Only the Young” in a new political ad.

