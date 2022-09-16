Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Artwork Assemble to Create a Clock

As the countdown to the release of her tenth studio album Midnights continues, Taylor Swift is scattering details about the time-oriented record throughout its rollout – including using the back covers of each vinyl edition to create a four-piece puzzle that comes together to form a clock.

“Alright, I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” Swift shared in a new Instagram video. “So we have four different covers for the Midnights album. And if you turn them over, there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different.”

Out Oct. 21, Midnights has been made available in four different editions, including a jade green version, a blood moon version, a mahogany version available via her official online store, and an exclusive lavender version available exclusively at Target.

“What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together,” Swift continued. “She’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

In the video, all four of the vinyl editions are arranged in a square on the wall with a placeholder resembling clock hands in the center. The records are placed on a holding shelf, with each featuring a single word from the album’s tagline: Meet Me at Midnight.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift explained following the surprise announcement of the record at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last month. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”