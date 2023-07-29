See Taylor Swift Debut ‘Right Where You Left Me’ Live With Aaron Dessner in Santa Clara

Taylor Swift welcomed frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner back onstage Friday in Santa Clara, California — the penultimate stop on The Eras Tour’s U.S. leg — for the debut performance of “Right Where You Left Me,” which Swift cautioned would be one of the most difficult songs in her catalog to play live.

“We’re going to do a song that’s one of our favorites that we worked on together, and because it’s one of our favorites, there’s more pressure on it so this is one of the wordiest songs. I have never gotten it 100 percent right. Not even one time,” Swift warned. “If this is the time I get it right, you have no idea what kind of celebration I’m going to be doing.”

Swift and Dessner then launched into the Evermore bonus track (Number 12 on Rolling Stone‘s list of all of Taylor Swift’s songs)… and after a few verses and choruses, the duo eventually messed up, with Swift laughing about the error.

“We really can’t let that be it,” Swift said before collecting herself and restarting where she and Dessner left off.

The second Surprise Song at Levi's Stadium was the first-ever performance of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s "Castles Crumbling," which Swift delivered solo on piano.

Dessner has made a handful of appearances during the Eras Tour, popping up in select cities to perform “The Great War,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Seven,” and “Ivy.”

Swift will play one more gig in Santa Clara before heading south for six shows in the Los Angeles area’s SoFi Stadium, the final shows of the Eras Tour’s U.S. leg.