See Taylor Swift Deliver Debut Performance of ‘The 1’ at Arlington Concert

Taylor Swift threw a surprise curve ball to fans Friday night at the first of her three Arlington, Texas concerts this weekend, changing up The Eras Tour’s rigid setlist to deliver the debut live performance of Folklore’s “The 1.”

“You think you can come prepared? You think you can just scroll and know the setlist?” Swift joked prior to the track.

“The 1” marked the first time Swift has deviated from The Eras Tour setlist outside of the anything-goes “Surprise Songs” acoustic portion of the concert; the Folklore opener was played in place of “Invisible String,” which kicked off the LP’s portion of the Eras Tour’s first four concerts.

In Friday’s “Surprise Songs” segment between the 1989 and Midnights sets, Swift unearthed the rarely played Red cut “Sad Beautiful Tragic” for the first time since 2013 — and only the third time Swift has ever played the song live — as well as The Eras Tour’s debut of Speak Now’s “Ours.”

The ever-changing Surprise Songs segment has previously featured a duet with Marcus Mumford and a tribute to Lana Del Rey.

There are probably more surprises in store this weekend as the singer returns to AT&T Stadium — near Taylor Swift Way — on Saturday and Sunday night.