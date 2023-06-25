fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Leave John Alone

Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to Cyberbully as She Unearths ‘Dear John’ for First Time in 11 Years

Singer prefaces performance by telling fans to not "defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about"
Taylor Swift Dear John
Taylor Swift Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The “Surprise Songs” portion of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour delivered perhaps its biggest surprise yet Saturday in Minneapolis as Taylor Swift unearthed “Dear John” for the first time in 11 years.

The Speak Now track is, notoriously, a biting ballad allegedly aimed at former flame John Mayer. While Swift didn’t mention that artist by name in her long introduction to the track Saturday, she told fans not to cyberbully a certain someone in the aftermath of the performance and the impending arrival of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in 13 (now 12) days.

After acknowledging the connectedness and passion of her friendship bracelet-sharing fanbase, Swift asked that that “kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities.”

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote,” Swift added. “So what I’m trying to tell you that I’m not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Trending

And with that, Swift delivered the first “Dear John” since a March 2012 concert in New Zealand.

Swift followed that up with the tour debut of Lover’s “Daylight”:

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Says Method Actors Make Her 'Nervous,' Prefers Christian Bale's Technique of Getting Ready ‘10 Seconds to Action'

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Jackie Kennedy Reportedly Had a Secret Fling With This Hollywood Actor Who Didn't Impress Her Much in the Bedroom

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad