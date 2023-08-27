Watch Taylor Swift Deliver Fan-Favorite ‘Cornelia Street’ in Mexico City

Taylor Swift performed “Cornelia Street” for the first time during the Eras tour, a song fans have been hoping to hear during the trek. She delivered the cut from 2019’s Lover on Saturday in Mexico City at Foro Sol, where she also performed “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Swift’s four-date run in Mexico City — Aug. 24 through 27 — are the first-ever shows she has played in Mexico.

"[For] the acoustic set of the Eras tour, I'm always trying to do songs that I either haven't played live or haven't played live in a long time. And I've really been trying to challenge myself to play song that I haven't played yet on the Eras tour," she said prior to delivering "Cornelia Street." "You've been beyond patient and supportive, and it's taken us this long to come here and play for you. So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour."

While “Cornelia Street” — a song written about the early days of her relationship with now ex Joe Alwyn — was new to the tour, she also delivered “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from Midnights during her acoustic set, which she has performed previously during the Eras trek, including in Tampa and Los Angeles.

She launched her historic Mexico City run on Thursday, where she debuted Lover opener “I Forgot That You Existed” and Midnights lullaby “Sweet Nothing” at the show. Tonight, Aug. 27, marks her last night in Mexico City before she takes a bit of a break: She returns to the tour with a run of shows in South America this November, then head to Japan in February. In the interim, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) arrives on Oct. 27.