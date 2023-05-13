See Taylor Swift Revive ‘Come Back… Be Here’ at Philadelphia Show

Taylor Swift unearthed yet another seldom-played fan favorite at the first night of The Eras Tour’s three-night stand in Philadelphia Friday, performing “Come Back… Be Here” by special request from Phoebe Bridgers.

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” Swift told the crowd from her piano during the “Surprise Songs” portion of her massive show.

Swift then delivered the Red track live for only the second time in its history: "Come Back… Be Here" had only one other live performance, when she played the song live for the first time ever during the Toronto stop of her Reputation tour back in August 2018.

The “Surprise Songs” segment also witnessed the live debut of Evermore’s “Gold Rush,” with Swift pausing briefly mid-performance to remember the lyrics.

When The Eras Tour landed in Nashville last weekend — with Bridgers in tow as special guest — Swift added their Red (Taylor’s Version) collaboration “Nothing New” to the setlist (the duo performed it together again Friday in Philly), while also bringing out Aaron Dessner for the tour debut of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” Swift also revealed that Speak Now would be the next of her albums to receive the Taylor’s Version treatment.