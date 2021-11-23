Get Ready for Christmas Creep With a New Version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift has shared a new version of her 2019 festive track “Christmas Tree Farm” — listen to the “Old Timey Version” of the track below.
The new version of the song, released as an Amazon Original, was recorded alongside an orchestra at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, and sees strings and horns pepper the track, making it a grander affair than the original.
Speaking of the new version, Swift said: “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.”
Listen to the track here, and watch a behind the scenes video of its creation below:
The new revamped Christmas song is the latest in a long line of re-recorded versions of Swift tracks. Earlier this month (Nov. 12), she released Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which notched up her fifth UK number one album in less than three years.
The new Red comes as part of Swift’s ongoing re-recording project, which was sparked by the sale of her original masters to businessman and manager Scooter Braun. Earlier this month, the biggest radio network in the United States, iHeartRadio, announced that it would only play Swift’s new versions in the future, dealing a blow to Braun.
Swift also wrote and directed a short film for the new 10-minute version of fan-favorite track “All Too Well” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. On Nov. 15, she also dropped the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” — one of the nine songs “from the vault” that didn’t make it onto the original album — directed and co-written by Blake Lively.
Reviewing Red (Taylor’s Version) Rolling Stone U.K. said: “In the battle of rouge against the industry machine, Red wins every time. And that’s why the most beautifully constructed pop record of 2012 is now the most beautifully reconstructed pop record of 2021.”