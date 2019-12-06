Watch Taylor Swift’s Childhood Videos in ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ Clip

Taylor Swift, as you may have heard, grew up on Pine Ridge Farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. In the video for her new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” which premiered at midnight on Thursday, the pop star takes us back to her semi-rural childhood through home movies shot by her mother and father on the Reading Christmas tree farm property.

Swift wrote the song on Sunday and immediately hit the studio to turn it around five days later, according to a statement. The song has a classic cheerful holiday vibe, where she reminisces about the warmth that can be found among family during Christmas. “You would be there, too/Under the mistletoe/Watching the fire glow,” she sings. “And tell me, I love you/Just being in your arms/Takes me back to that little farm/Where every wish comes true.” In the clip, her mother and father, Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin appear alongside Taylor. The adorable footage shows them frolicking in the snow, sledding, hanging by the Christmas tree and Taylor is wowed when she opens a gift of an acoustic guitar.

Swift has had a busy year as it is, releasing her seventh album Lover — which earned her three Grammy nominations — and performing at numerous award shows, including at the American Music Awards as that ceremony’s Artist of the Decade. She also stars in the film adaptation of the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, out December 20th, and collaborated with Webber on several original songs for the movie, including “Beautiful Ghosts.”

On top of that, the pop star is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Scooter Braun and her former label Big Machine, involving the ownership of Swift’s masters. Swift alleges that Big Machine attempted to bar her from performing her old songs at the AMAs, as well as premiering her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana at Sundance, although Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta deny this claim.