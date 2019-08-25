Watch Taylor Swift Talk ‘Lover,’ Haters, Rerecording Albums on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Taylor Swift talks Lover, rerecording her first six albums, haters and what the future holds in the singer’s new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

As previously reported, Swift revealed during her conversation with Tracy Smith that she planned on rerecording her Big Machine catalog following that label’s sale – and with it, the master recordings to her albums – to a Scooter Braun-owned company.

“I knew [Scott Borchetta] would sell my music; I knew he would do that. I couldn’t believe who he sold it to, because we’ve had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations,” Swift told CBS Sunday Morning.

Swift added that she would “absolutely” rerecord the Big Machine-era albums, with the singer noting in subsequent interviews that her contract allows for her to begin the process of rerecording in November 2020.

Asked why Swift dedicates at least one song per album to her haters, she said, “When they stop coming for me, I will stop singing to them. You know, people go on and on about, like, you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don’t. You don’t have to forgive and you don’t have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent, and then you move on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift talked about recording Lover, her family and sexism in the music industry and revisited 2017’s Reputation.





