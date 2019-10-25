 Taylor Swift Says She Auditioned for ‘Les Misérables’ Before ‘Cats’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Motorcycle Girl Saves the Day in Josh Homme, Desert Sessions' Wild 'Crucifire' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Says She Auditioned for ‘Les Misérables’ Before ‘Cats’

“It was such an amazing experience just doing the screen test and I was obviously like, ‘I’m not going to get this,'” Swift tells Apple’s Zane Lowe.

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
CATS Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift revealed on Zane Lowe's Apple show that she done screen tests for Tom Hooper's 'Les Misérables' before starring in 'Cats.'

Universal Pictures

On the inaugural episode of Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Taylor Swift spoke with Lowe about her experience working on Cats, Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name.

Swift revealed that she had done screen tests for a previous musical adaptation of Hooper’s, 2012’s Les Misérables, for the role of Éponine.

“I didn’t get it, but it was such an amazing experience just doing the screen test, and I was obviously like, ‘I’m not going to get this,'” Swift says. “Because the other girl was amazing and was on the West End. Samantha Barks, she’s incredible and she fully killed the role and was amazing. I was watching it being like, ‘This is incredible.'”

Swift goes on to emphasize her love of musical theater, as well as cats, of course: “I started out doing musical theater as a kid. It’s what made me fall in love with performing as a medium. And so basically when I was approached this time, it was a straight-up offer. And I love kitty cats and the situation just kept getting more interesting because I accepted the role. They show us this demo of this digital fur that they’re adding to us. And I was like, ‘Yes.'”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.