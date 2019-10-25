Taylor Swift Says She Auditioned for ‘Les Misérables’ Before ‘Cats’

On the inaugural episode of Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Taylor Swift spoke with Lowe about her experience working on Cats, Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name.

Swift revealed that she had done screen tests for a previous musical adaptation of Hooper’s, 2012’s Les Misérables, for the role of Éponine.

“I didn’t get it, but it was such an amazing experience just doing the screen test, and I was obviously like, ‘I’m not going to get this,'” Swift says. “Because the other girl was amazing and was on the West End. Samantha Barks, she’s incredible and she fully killed the role and was amazing. I was watching it being like, ‘This is incredible.'”

Swift goes on to emphasize her love of musical theater, as well as cats, of course: “I started out doing musical theater as a kid. It’s what made me fall in love with performing as a medium. And so basically when I was approached this time, it was a straight-up offer. And I love kitty cats and the situation just kept getting more interesting because I accepted the role. They show us this demo of this digital fur that they’re adding to us. And I was like, ‘Yes.'”