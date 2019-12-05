Taylor Swift Asks Her Cats If She Should Release a Christmas Song

Taylor Swift is scheduled to drop a holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” at midnight Thursday. But her cats aren’t as excited about the news as she is.

In an iPhone video posted to Twitter, Swift announces to her fans that she’s “just written” a Christmas song, and that she doesn’t want to wait a whole year to release it. “I don’t know what to do,” she says. So she does what any reasonable pop star would do: she consults her three designer-breed cats on whether or not she should release the song.

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

The bad news for Taylor is that Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin (who’s grown from a tiny kitten into a fluffy monster of a cat!) are way more interested in sleeping, grooming and tackling each other than in her Christmas song. I guess that’s to be expected from creatures who don’t have the opposable thumbs to open presents or press “play” on Spotify.

Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm, so it seems like the song could have a personal touch.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana will be premiering at Sundance. She also stars in the film adaptation of Cats, out December 20th, and wrote several songs for the film alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, including “Beautiful Ghosts.”